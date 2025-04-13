Ukrainian cities declare days of mourning over Russia's terrible missile attack on Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
Following the horrific Russian attack on Sumy, many cities in Ukraine have declared Days of Mourning. Kyiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions are lowering flags in memory of the victims.
A day of mourning has been declared in the cities of Ukraine for those killed as a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. UNN reports with reference to the Regional Military Administration and the City Military Administration of Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv regions and the city of Lviv.
Details
The Sumy City Council has declared April 14, 15 and 16 as Days of mourning for the dead, due to the terrible Russian attack on the regional center.
Days of mourning are declared in Sumy MTA on April 14, 15 and 16
April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in the Kyiv region.
Sumy. 32 innocent people have already been reported killed. April 14 in the Kyiv region will be declared a Day of Mourning and state flags will be lowered. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Kyiv region is with Sumy. This is our common pain and grief
In Lviv, in memory of those killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, state flags will be lowered
Today and tomorrow in Lviv, in memory of the Ukrainians who died in Sumy, state flags will be lowered at the City Hall and administrative buildings of the city.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that April 14 will be declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in Sumy.
Tomorrow in Kharkiv, as in a number of other cities of Ukraine, a Day of Mourning will be declared for those killed as a result of the missile strike on the city of Sumy. Our condolences to the families of the victims.
Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, confirmed that April 14 is a Day of Mourning for those killed in Sumy, and state flags will be lowered.
April 14 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Poltava region. State flags will be lowered throughout the region.
April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for those killed as a result of the enemy attack on Sumy. This was confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
Russia is a terrorist country. After all, launching missiles at the peaceful population, children, a neighboring country - this still does not fit in my head... The deaths of people from enemy attacks are forever on the conscience of Russians, this is forever the personal responsibility of every Russian.
Let us remind you
As a result of the Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.
