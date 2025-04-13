Ukrainian cities declare days of mourning over Russia's terrible missile attack on Sumy

A day of mourning has been declared in the cities of Ukraine for those killed as a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. UNN reports with reference to the Regional Military Administration and the City Military Administration of Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv regions and the city of Lviv.

Details

The Sumy City Council has declared April 14, 15 and 16 as Days of mourning for the dead, due to the terrible Russian attack on the regional center.



Days of mourning are declared in Sumy MTA on April 14, 15 and 16 - the message says.

April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in the Kyiv region.

Sumy. 32 innocent people have already been reported killed. April 14 in the Kyiv region will be declared a Day of Mourning and state flags will be lowered. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Kyiv region is with Sumy. This is our common pain and grief - said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In Lviv, in memory of those killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, state flags will be lowered

Today and tomorrow in Lviv, in memory of the Ukrainians who died in Sumy, state flags will be lowered at the City Hall and administrative buildings of the city. - says the post of the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that April 14 will be declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in Sumy.

Tomorrow in Kharkiv, as in a number of other cities of Ukraine, a Day of Mourning will be declared for those killed as a result of the missile strike on the city of Sumy. Our condolences to the families of the victims. - said the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, confirmed that April 14 is a Day of Mourning for those killed in Sumy, and state flags will be lowered.

April 14 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Poltava region. State flags will be lowered throughout the region.

April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for those killed as a result of the enemy attack on Sumy. This was confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Russia is a terrorist country. After all, launching missiles at the peaceful population, children, a neighboring country - this still does not fit in my head... The deaths of people from enemy attacks are forever on the conscience of Russians, this is forever the personal responsibility of every Russian. - the official noted.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy