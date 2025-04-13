$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17378 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:15 AM • 15289 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 20437 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29791 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63066 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

06:47 AM • 59094 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33947 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 59580 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106767 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166608 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian cities declare days of mourning over Russia's terrible missile attack on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70224 views

Following the horrific Russian attack on Sumy, many cities in Ukraine have declared Days of Mourning. Kyiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions are lowering flags in memory of the victims.

Ukrainian cities declare days of mourning over Russia's terrible missile attack on Sumy

A day of mourning has been declared in the cities of Ukraine for those killed as a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. UNN reports with reference to the Regional Military Administration and the City Military Administration of Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv regions and the city of Lviv.

Details

The Sumy City Council has declared April 14, 15 and 16 as Days of mourning for the dead, due to the terrible Russian attack on the regional center.

Days of mourning are declared in Sumy MTA on April 14, 15 and 16

- the message says.

April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in the Kyiv region.

Sumy. 32 innocent people have already been reported killed. April 14 in the Kyiv region will be declared a Day of Mourning and state flags will be lowered. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Kyiv region is with Sumy. This is our common pain and grief

- said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In Lviv, in memory of those killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, state flags will be lowered

Today and tomorrow in Lviv, in memory of the Ukrainians who died in Sumy, state flags will be lowered at the City Hall and administrative buildings of the city.

- says the post of the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that April 14 will be declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in Sumy.

Tomorrow in Kharkiv, as in a number of other cities of Ukraine, a Day of Mourning will be declared for those killed as a result of the missile strike on the city of Sumy. Our condolences to the families of the victims.

- said the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, confirmed that April 14 is a Day of Mourning for those killed in Sumy, and state flags will be lowered.

April 14 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Poltava region. State flags will be lowered throughout the region.

 

April 14 has been declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for those killed as a result of the enemy attack on Sumy. This was confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Russia is a terrorist country. After all, launching missiles at the peaceful population, children, a neighboring country - this still does not fit in my head... The deaths of people from enemy attacks are forever on the conscience of Russians, this is forever the personal responsibility of every Russian.

- the official noted.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

