Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy

In the context of the Russian terrorist attack on Sumy, the US President's special representative stressed that organizing such a thing "crosses any line." Keith Kellogg emphasized his understanding - as a former military chief, he understands what "targeted strikes" are.

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg made a statement regarding the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed 32 people and injured 99.

Today's attack by Russian troops on civilian objects in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses any line of decency. There are dozens of dead and wounded among the civilian population. As a former military commander, I understand what targeted strikes are, and this is wrong. That is why President Trump is making every effort to end this war. - said Keith Kellogg

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, according to updated data from the State Emergency Service 32 people died, including 2 children.

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has increased to 99 people, including 11 children.

Russia struck Sumy with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

The attack on a Christian holiday is absolute evil, wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha.

Shmyhal emphasized that it is currently important in Ukraine to strengthen air defense, weapons for defenders, and also more sanctions against Russia - terrorists will be held responsible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian terrorist attack on Sumy with ballistics on Palm Sunday.

It is very important for everyone in the world not to remain silent, not to remain indifferent. Russian strikes deserve only condemnation. - emphasized Zelenskyy.

