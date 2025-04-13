Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16798 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14792 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19981 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29370 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62343 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58566 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33801 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59556 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106705 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166281 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16796 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50297 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62341 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58565 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166281 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22543 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20886 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22540 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24468 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27102 views
Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 9361 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian strike on Sumy, where 32 people died. He emphasized that these were targeted attacks on civilian objects.

Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy

In the context of the Russian terrorist attack on Sumy, the US President's special representative stressed that organizing such a thing "crosses any line." Keith Kellogg emphasized his understanding - as a former military chief, he understands what "targeted strikes" are.

UNN reports with reference to Keith Kellogg's page on the X network.

Details

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg made a statement regarding the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed 32 people and injured 99.

Today's attack by Russian troops on civilian objects in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses any line of decency. There are dozens of dead and wounded among the civilian population. As a former military commander, I understand what targeted strikes are, and this is wrong. That is why President Trump is making every effort to end this war.

- said Keith Kellogg

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”13.04.25, 16:53 • 7989 views

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, according to updated data from the State Emergency Service 32 people died, including 2 children.

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has increased to 99 people, including 11 children.

Russia struck Sumy with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

The attack on a Christian holiday is absolute evil, wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha.

Shmyhal emphasized that it is currently important in Ukraine to strengthen air defense, weapons for defenders, and also more sanctions against Russia - terrorists will be held responsible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian terrorist attack on Sumy with ballistics on Palm Sunday.

It is very important for everyone in the world not to remain silent, not to remain indifferent. Russian strikes deserve only condemnation.

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

US Ambassador Brink, in her statement on the missile strike on Sumy, mentioned Russia13.04.25, 17:28 • 5163 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
9K720 Iskander
Bridget A. Brink
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Denis Shmyhal
Sums
