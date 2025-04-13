$41.180.14
Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7973 views

The President of France condemned Russia's missile strike on Sumy, stressing that only it is to blame for the continuation of the war. Dozens of people were injured in the attack, including children.

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his strong condemnation after the Russian army attacked the city of Sumy, causing numerous casualties among civilians. He wrote about this on X, UNN reports.

Details

Everyone knows that only Russia wanted this war. Today it is obvious that only Russia chooses to continue it. Contrary to human lives, international law and diplomatic proposals of President Trump

- the statement reads.

"Decisive measures are needed to force Russia to cease fire. France is working tirelessly with its partners to achieve this goal," Macron added.


Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the morning of April 13, after the announcement of the alarm, Sumy came under attack by the occupiers. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian terrorist attack on Sumy.

My condolences to family and friends. More than 80 people were injured, including ten children. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance.
..
Without really strong pressure, without proper support for Ukraine, Russia will continue to drag out this war. It's been two months since Putin ignored America's offer of a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

- Zelenskyy said

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stressed that the attack on Sumy was a deliberate shelling of civilians by Russians.

Russia struck Sumy with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov said that this was done by calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Emmanuel Macron
9K720 Iskander
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sums
