US President Donald Trump is convening the United States National Security Council. It will take place after he returns from the G7 summit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Foxnews.

Details

The reason for the convocation is likely the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. It is also reported that Trump is leaving the summit early G7 on the evening of June 16 local time (on the night of June 17).

The early completion of Trump's participation in the summit was reported by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt. In addition, Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of the summit was in question.

Let us remind you

During the G7 summit, Donald Trump stated that The US will not impose new sanctions against Russia until the EU does so first.

Also, UNN reported that the US President did not supported a G7 statement calling on Israel and Iran to protect civilians.