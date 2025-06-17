$41.450.04
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Kyiv • UNN

Donald Trump convenes U.S. National Security Council after G7 summit. He is leaving the summit early, his spokeswoman said.

Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.

US President Donald Trump is convening the United States National Security Council. It will take place after he returns from the G7 summit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Foxnews.

Details

The reason for the convocation is likely the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. It is also reported that Trump is leaving the summit early G7 on the evening of June 16 local time (on the night of June 17).

The early completion of Trump's participation in the summit was reported by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt. In addition, Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of the summit was in question.

Let us remind you

During the G7 summit, Donald Trump stated that The US will not impose new sanctions against Russia until the EU does so first.

Also, UNN reported that the US President did not supported a G7 statement calling on Israel and Iran to protect civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
