99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has risen to 99 people, including 11 children. The strike was carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy has increased to 99 people. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of injured has increased to 99, including 11 children.
Let us remind you
Russia launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy on Sunday, April 13. The invaders carried out the strike with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by the calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated about the deliberate shelling of civilians in Sumy on Palm Sunday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized - "pressure on Russia is needed to end the war and guarantee the safety of people."
Dozens dead and wounded in Sumy, a tough response from the world is needed - Zelenskyy13.04.25, 12:00 • 21190 views