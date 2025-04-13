99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy has increased to 99 people. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of injured has increased to 99, including 11 children. - informs



Let us remind you

Russia launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy on Sunday, April 13. The invaders carried out the strike with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by the calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated about the deliberate shelling of civilians in Sumy on Palm Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized - "pressure on Russia is needed to end the war and guarantee the safety of people."

