Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children

Kyiv • UNN

 9593 views

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Sumy has risen to 99 people, including 11 children. The strike was carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

99 injured in Sumy after Russian missile strike, including 11 children

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy has increased to 99 people. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of injured has increased to 99, including 11 children.

- informs

Let us remind you

Russia launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy on Sunday, April 13. The invaders carried out the strike with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Budanov reported that this was done by the calculations of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of Voronezh and Kursk regions.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated about the deliberate shelling of civilians in Sumy on Palm Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized - "pressure on Russia is needed to end the war and guarantee the safety of people."

Dozens dead and wounded in Sumy, a tough response from the world is needed - Zelenskyy 13.04.25, 12:00

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Kursk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sums
