Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking about military aid to Ukraine, stated that supplies have been resumed, UNN reports.

We have political signals at the highest level – good signals, particularly from the United States of America, from our European friends. According to all reports – supplies have been resumed. - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The head of state noted that official Kyiv "is now working with partners on new supplies, on increasing weapons production in Ukraine, and on better equipping our army."

There are already good agreements, we expect more agreements, we will work for this in the coming weeks. It is important to implement every agreement as quickly as possible, so that it is truly felt that there are more forces, more means, more sky protection, more air defense systems. This is a key priority. - Zelenskyy summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of work with the American side at the military level next week, confirming the visit of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. New European defense packages are also being prepared, and strong steps regarding sanctions against Russia are expected.