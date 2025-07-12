Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fire

Russian troops are massively attacking Ukraine from the air on the night of Saturday, July 12. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 23:12, the Air Force warned of the threat of using attack UAVs against Kyiv.

Soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on the work of air defense forces.

Air defense forces are working in Troieshchyna against enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko wrote.

Later, explosions were reported in Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, as well as in Cherkasy and on the outskirts of the city.

Recall

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, in June 2025, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine reached its highest level in the last three years - 232 people died and 1343 were injured.

Already 28 injured from the Russian attack on Kyiv, including two minors