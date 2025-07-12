$41.820.05
Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

On the night of July 12, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv, where air defense was operating; explosions were also recorded in Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy.

Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fire

Russian troops are massively attacking Ukraine from the air on the night of Saturday, July 12. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 23:12, the Air Force warned of the threat of using attack UAVs against Kyiv.

Soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on the work of air defense forces.

Air defense forces are working in Troieshchyna against enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters!

- Klitschko wrote.

Later, explosions were reported in Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, as well as in Cherkasy and on the outskirts of the city.

Recall

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, in June 2025, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine reached its highest level in the last three years - 232 people died and 1343 were injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Cherkasy
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Tesla
