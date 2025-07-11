Already 28 victims from the Russian attack on Kyiv, including two minors

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation on July 10, the number of injured increased to 28, including two minors, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 08:00, the number of victims of the enemy shelling on July 10 increased to 28 people, including two minors. - wrote Tkachenko.

Addition

On the night of July 10, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with missiles and UAVs. 6 districts of the capital were affected. Residential buildings, dormitories, service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, shopping center premises, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, two people died, including a policewoman.

According to the prosecutor's office, "in one of the districts, a UAV with a CRPA antenna and a camera was shot down".