Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason

For several days, repairs to street lighting networks were carried out on some central streets of Kyiv. In connection with this, short-term включення of streetlights were carried out during the daytime to identify non-working luminaires, the Kyiv City State Administration reported in response to a journalist's request from UNN.

As part of the work on maintaining external lighting networks, specialists from KP "Kyivmisksvitlo" carried out diagnostics and repair of the street lighting network at the locations of Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the area of Bessarabska Square, Bessarabskyi Passage, and Basseina Street. For visual detection of non-working luminaires, short-term включення of the network were carried out before and after its repair. - the message says.

It is noted that on July 8, the operation of 4 luminaires at the second location and 3 luminaires at the third was restored.

It is also reported that on July 9 and 10, repair work on the network was carried out with the replacement of lamps on Khreshchatyk Street and Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the section from Bessarabska Square to Ukrainian Heroes Square. They were also accompanied by short-term включення to identify non-working light points.

Due to the need to limit electricity consumption due to Russian attacks on energy facilities, from July 1, external lighting along state-owned highways in the Volyn region will be suspended, with the exception of international checkpoints and over a hundred pedestrian crossings.