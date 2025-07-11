$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 356 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 3514 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 10191 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 22304 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112856 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121885 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 65300 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61090 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 43603 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81359 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages12:48 AM • 13927 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded01:03 AM • 6176 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 10442 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 14899 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10314 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10430 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 77534 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112846 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121878 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 106374 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 25694 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 168293 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 295852 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 473059 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 300215 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In Kyiv, repairs were carried out on street lighting networks on central streets, which caused short-term daytime activation of lights. This was necessary to identify faulty luminaires and check the network's operation after repairs.

Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason

For several days, repairs to street lighting networks were carried out on some central streets of Kyiv. In connection with this, short-term включення of streetlights were carried out during the daytime to identify non-working luminaires, the Kyiv City State Administration reported in response to a journalist's request from UNN.

Details

As part of the work on maintaining external lighting networks, specialists from KP "Kyivmisksvitlo" carried out diagnostics and repair of the street lighting network at the locations of Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the area of Bessarabska Square, Bessarabskyi Passage, and Basseina Street. For visual detection of non-working luminaires, short-term включення of the network were carried out before and after its repair.

- the message says.

It is noted that on July 8, the operation of 4 luminaires at the second location and 3 luminaires at the third was restored.

It is also reported that on July 9 and 10, repair work on the network was carried out with the replacement of lamps on Khreshchatyk Street and Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the section from Bessarabska Square to Ukrainian Heroes Square. They were also accompanied by short-term включення to identify non-working light points.

Addition

Due to the need to limit electricity consumption due to Russian attacks on energy facilities, from July 1, external lighting along state-owned highways in the Volyn region will be suspended, with the exception of international checkpoints and over a hundred pedestrian crossings.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyiv
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9