Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 300 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 3404 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 10151 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 22270 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112795 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121841 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 65289 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61087 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 43597 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81357 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages12:48 AM • 13927 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded01:03 AM • 6176 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 10442 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 14899 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10314 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10377 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 77508 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112801 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121844 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 106354 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 25684 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 168282 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 295841 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 473048 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 300204 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3186 views

The second attempt by ARMA to find a manager for the Gulliver shopping mall has been ongoing for three months. In the final, PP "Limex Express Kyiv" and LLC "Alakor City" remained, the owner of which has Russian citizenship.

Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall

The second attempt by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency to find a manager for the Gulliver shopping mall has already dragged on for three months. After the disqualification of one contender - "BK Millennium", the finalists were - PE "Limex Express Kyiv" and LLC "Alakor City", which had already been removed from the tender due to a Russian trace. Further delay only worsens the agency's image, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding the second contender — PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" — there are currently no confirmed facts that would cast doubt on the legitimacy of the company's participation in the competition. In the information space, there are only a few mentions of this company, but they are more like attempts at discreditation, probably by competitors, than real reasons for withdrawal from the competition.

However, the company "Alakor City" is trying to participate in the competition for the second time and was rejected during the first attempt. Already during the first competition, it was found out that the owner of this company - businessman Dmytro Adamovsky - has Canadian and Russian citizenship. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Despite this, the company was re-admitted to the competition. "Alakor City" predictably tries to hide behind the owner's Canadian citizenship, but does not provide any document confirming withdrawal from the citizenship of the aggressor state. Instead, the company filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Judge Yevhen Sas is considering the case of appealing their disqualification, which once again shows that "Alakor City" is set for a long game and further delaying the competition.

Such a situation is a risk of losing "face" for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which publicly declares the fight against Russian influence, but considers a company with such a background as a candidate for the manager of an object in the center of the capital.

"ARMA will not allow companies involved in corruption schemes, the owner of an arrested asset, or those connected with the Russian Federation to manage. A detailed check of tender documentation and all participants for their involvement with the owner and the Russian Federation is already underway," emphasized earlier in ARMA.

It should be noted that almost the same players participated in the first and second competitions. We are talking about "BK MILLENNIUM" and LLC "Alakor City". All the efforts of ARMA head Olena Duma to attract foreign managers or powerful Ukrainian companies failed. As noted earlier by experts and people's deputies, business does not see attractiveness in cooperation with ARMA.

Therefore, expecting that some "new ideal candidates" will appear in the third competition is unrealistic. Moreover, a new competition means delaying the process for several more months.

Given the background of "Alakor City" company, there is one logical way - to choose PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" as the only company that does not raise questions from the point of view of national security, and which meets the formal requirements. If it has no obvious violations - it should obviously be appointed as a manager. Otherwise - a new competition, which equals loss of time and does not guarantee a better result.

ARMA must start acting quickly and transparently. After two attempts with the same "Russian" participant, continued procrastination no longer looks like prudence, but like sabotage.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Canada
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9