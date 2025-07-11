Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall

The second attempt by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency to find a manager for the Gulliver shopping mall has already dragged on for three months. After the disqualification of one contender - "BK Millennium", the finalists were - PE "Limex Express Kyiv" and LLC "Alakor City", which had already been removed from the tender due to a Russian trace. Further delay only worsens the agency's image, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding the second contender — PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" — there are currently no confirmed facts that would cast doubt on the legitimacy of the company's participation in the competition. In the information space, there are only a few mentions of this company, but they are more like attempts at discreditation, probably by competitors, than real reasons for withdrawal from the competition.

However, the company "Alakor City" is trying to participate in the competition for the second time and was rejected during the first attempt. Already during the first competition, it was found out that the owner of this company - businessman Dmytro Adamovsky - has Canadian and Russian citizenship. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Despite this, the company was re-admitted to the competition. "Alakor City" predictably tries to hide behind the owner's Canadian citizenship, but does not provide any document confirming withdrawal from the citizenship of the aggressor state. Instead, the company filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Judge Yevhen Sas is considering the case of appealing their disqualification, which once again shows that "Alakor City" is set for a long game and further delaying the competition.

Such a situation is a risk of losing "face" for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which publicly declares the fight against Russian influence, but considers a company with such a background as a candidate for the manager of an object in the center of the capital.

"ARMA will not allow companies involved in corruption schemes, the owner of an arrested asset, or those connected with the Russian Federation to manage. A detailed check of tender documentation and all participants for their involvement with the owner and the Russian Federation is already underway," emphasized earlier in ARMA.

It should be noted that almost the same players participated in the first and second competitions. We are talking about "BK MILLENNIUM" and LLC "Alakor City". All the efforts of ARMA head Olena Duma to attract foreign managers or powerful Ukrainian companies failed. As noted earlier by experts and people's deputies, business does not see attractiveness in cooperation with ARMA.

Therefore, expecting that some "new ideal candidates" will appear in the third competition is unrealistic. Moreover, a new competition means delaying the process for several more months.

Given the background of "Alakor City" company, there is one logical way - to choose PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" as the only company that does not raise questions from the point of view of national security, and which meets the formal requirements. If it has no obvious violations - it should obviously be appointed as a manager. Otherwise - a new competition, which equals loss of time and does not guarantee a better result.

ARMA must start acting quickly and transparently. After two attempts with the same "Russian" participant, continued procrastination no longer looks like prudence, but like sabotage.