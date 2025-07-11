Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case

American singer Chris Brown refused to plead guilty to new charges in a case involving an alleged assault on a music producer in a London nightclub two years ago. The artist is accused of possessing an "assault weapon" – a tequila bottle. The trial is scheduled to begin in October 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 19, 2023, Brown repeatedly hit music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in Soho. In May 2023, the artist was detained at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Salford after returning to Britain to prepare for a tour. He spent almost a week in custody before being released on bail of 5 million pounds sterling.

The 36-year-old singer is also charged with possessing an item used as a weapon – a tequila bottle. This charge was added to the existing case of attempted grievous bodily harm, in which "the artist pleaded not guilty."

"The singer will appear in court in October 2026," the publication notes.

During the last hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, Brown appeared in a brown suit and dark glasses. About 20 supporters backed him in the courtroom. Two of them shouted, "We love you, Chris," as the singer left the room.

Addition

Under the terms of his release, Brown must reside in the UK until the trial begins. His passport is with the police. At the same time, an agreement was reached that the singer would temporarily have the document returned for travel to concerts within his Breezy Bowl XX world tour.

The tour started on June 8 with a concert in Amsterdam. Performances then took place at stadiums and arenas throughout the UK and Europe. The final concert of the European leg took place in Paris last weekend. The North American part of the tour starts later this month.

