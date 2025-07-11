$41.820.05
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New Pentagon directive: radical restructuring and rapid expansion of drone arsenal

Kyiv • UNN

 1480 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has issued new directives to accelerate the production and deployment of drones in the US army. This will allow commanders to independently purchase and test drones, removing bureaucratic restrictions.

New Pentagon directive: radical restructuring and rapid expansion of drone arsenal

New large-scale orders to accelerate the production and deployment of drones in the US army, as reported by Fox News, were issued by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to UNN.

Details

The Pentagon announced major new changes aimed at increasing the use of small drones, including armed ones, across all US armed forces.

In a memorandum titled "Unleashing American Military Drone Dominance," addressed to senior Pentagon leadership, combatant commanders, and defense agency directors, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called unmanned systems "the greatest battlefield innovation in a generation."

Also, in two memos, first obtained by Fox News, Hegseth rescinded outdated policies that "stifled innovation."

For the first time, commanders with the rank of colonel or captain can independently procure and test drones

- the publication reports.

Hegseth noted the situation in Ukraine - that is, the armed aggression of the Russian Federation - a war in which small drones have become a ubiquitous factor on both sides.

As part of an aggressive effort to outpace Russia and China in drone warfare, "the Department's bureaucratic gloves are coming off," Hegseth wrote.

Lethality will not be hindered by self-imposed constraints... Our greatest risk is avoiding risk

- the latter emphasized.

Recall

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth sanctioned a halt to arms supplies to Ukraine last week, without informing the White House.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the first time announced tenders for the procurement of FPV drones worth over UAH 3.3 billion through Prozorro. Procurements will be based on tactical and technical characteristics, not model names

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
Pete Hegseth
Fox News
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Pentagon
White House
China
United States
