Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage regularly threaten a nuclear strike on Ukraine, which may indicate that Russia is seriously considering such a scenario.

This was stated to The Telegraph by British chemical and biological weapons commentator, retired British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, reports UNN.

Details

As Bretton-Gordon notes, perhaps the most significant news from Macron's visit to London this week is the creation of a joint Franco-British nuclear weapons alliance, which will have a much greater resonance in the Kremlin than all the shells and missiles that the UK has promised to produce in 3-5 years.

He also reminded that the UK is purchasing American F-35A nuclear aircraft, which carries the B61 nuclear bomb.

The effectiveness of nuclear deterrence depends on parity and balance, and this position has been seriously shaken by some comments from the US President about Europe in recent months. This could have given the Kremlin the impression that the US would not react if Russia used tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine or even in Europe. The fact that Putin and his thugs have been constantly threatening a nuclear attack since the start of the wider war in Ukraine indicates that they are thinking about it in detail. As three days have turned into over three years, they may think that they can quickly finish off Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons, and we will not react - says Bretton-Gordon.

He emphasizes that a Russian tactical nuclear strike makes sense, as the UK is unlikely to respond with a Trident nuclear ballistic missile, which is hundreds of times more powerful than Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

Of course, our F-35A and B61 will probably not be operational until the end of the decade, but now that France and the UK have a nuclear alliance, Putin should assume that French tactical nuclear weapons will be aimed at his invading army if he uses his own in Ukraine. Such a probability will instill fear in his heart, as it is not only about the invading army, but also about the entire Russian army, which is the basis of his power - adds the colonel.

Recall

The "father" of the Ukrainian missile and space industry, Volodymyr Horbulin, is convinced that in the context of Russian aggression, Ukraine has a moral right to return to revisiting the Budapest Memorandum and seek a way to create nuclear weapons in alliance with European partners.