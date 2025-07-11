$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2188 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8728 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14978 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16301 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17656 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17745 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18823 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27307 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125970 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133107 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.9m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 23814 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 18753 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 21042 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 25622 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29445 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29689 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 88237 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125963 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133102 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 115859 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 944 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 31183 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 173335 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 300510 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 477443 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8552 views

TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko.

TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko

The Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) for investigating facts of possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies is beginning to check the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies. According to People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko, due to the recent NABU audit and compromising facts published in the media, the TIC plans to hear the Prosecutor General and expand the list of invited heads of law enforcement agencies, UNN reports.

Given the recent NABU audit, as well as a number of compromising facts and questions regarding effectiveness highlighted by the media recently, the TIC will also include in its work the issue of analyzing the work of NABU and SAP. To begin with, we will invite the Prosecutor General to one of the nearest meetings and listen to his opinion on the work of the entire law enforcement system. The Prosecutor General is a person who is well aware of the effectiveness of each law enforcement agency. Further, it is possible to hear the heads of other law enforcement agencies. We will involve the public and representatives of the legal community in the work. The second meeting of the commission next week

- Vlasenko stated.

Recall

The Commission for conducting an external independent audit checked the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from March 2023 to November 2024.

Despite the Commission's assessment of NABU's work as "moderately effective," experts drew attention to numerous critical shortcomings and violations identified. In particular, to the fact that information is chronically leaked in the Bureau and no effective criminal investigation has been conducted as a result. In addition, NABU's staff is constantly growing, but despite this, detectives and management constantly complain about a lack of hands for "big" investigations. And, most importantly, in 2023, the Bureau issued one suspicion in the defense sector, and in 2024 - none.

Experts also emphasized the low economic efficiency of NABU. "According to public data, in 2024, UAH 1.9 billion was spent from the state budget on maintaining NABU, while the Bureau's activities led to the return of only... UAH 823 million from corrupt officials. That is, 2.2 times more was spent than returned to the state!" - experts noted.

Earlier, a number of media outlets also published investigations into possible violations in the work of anti-corruption bodies and scandals related to dubious incomes, the purchase of elite real estate and relatives at understated prices, and intimate relations with witnesses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9