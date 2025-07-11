TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko.

The Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) for investigating facts of possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies is beginning to check the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies. According to People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko, due to the recent NABU audit and compromising facts published in the media, the TIC plans to hear the Prosecutor General and expand the list of invited heads of law enforcement agencies, UNN reports.

Given the recent NABU audit, as well as a number of compromising facts and questions regarding effectiveness highlighted by the media recently, the TIC will also include in its work the issue of analyzing the work of NABU and SAP. To begin with, we will invite the Prosecutor General to one of the nearest meetings and listen to his opinion on the work of the entire law enforcement system. The Prosecutor General is a person who is well aware of the effectiveness of each law enforcement agency. Further, it is possible to hear the heads of other law enforcement agencies. We will involve the public and representatives of the legal community in the work. The second meeting of the commission next week - Vlasenko stated.

Recall

The Commission for conducting an external independent audit checked the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from March 2023 to November 2024.

Despite the Commission's assessment of NABU's work as "moderately effective," experts drew attention to numerous critical shortcomings and violations identified. In particular, to the fact that information is chronically leaked in the Bureau and no effective criminal investigation has been conducted as a result. In addition, NABU's staff is constantly growing, but despite this, detectives and management constantly complain about a lack of hands for "big" investigations. And, most importantly, in 2023, the Bureau issued one suspicion in the defense sector, and in 2024 - none.

Experts also emphasized the low economic efficiency of NABU. "According to public data, in 2024, UAH 1.9 billion was spent from the state budget on maintaining NABU, while the Bureau's activities led to the return of only... UAH 823 million from corrupt officials. That is, 2.2 times more was spent than returned to the state!" - experts noted.

Earlier, a number of media outlets also published investigations into possible violations in the work of anti-corruption bodies and scandals related to dubious incomes, the purchase of elite real estate and relatives at understated prices, and intimate relations with witnesses.