Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged

Yesterday, in one of Zaporizhzhia's hospitals, a man attacked a doctor. The police detained the assailant. UNN learned the details of the incident.

In one of Zaporizhzhia's medical facilities, a man with a knife burst into a doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm on him.

As UNN learned, the man inflicted several stab wounds on the doctor with a knife, after which the doctor managed to lock the assailant in a separate office. But he broke down the door, injuring another doctor.

It is also known about the assailant that he is a former military man. He has a third group disability due to injuries sustained during his military service.

According to local media, the man volunteered in 2022 and served near Avdiivka. After being wounded, he was demobilized. Over time, he was granted a third group disability, but as a civilian, not a military person. As the man's parents said, such injustice could have been the reason for his actions.

