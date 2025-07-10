Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 9986 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59155 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 74920 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 40971 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 39788 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 33967 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 63438 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 26838 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30867 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 95559 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 51441 views
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 12779 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 74298 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 34235 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 41982 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 42986 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59155 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 74920 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 75292 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 95559 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 3180 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 158793 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 287116 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 465010 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 292754 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2200 views

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share in Chateau Miraval winery. The actor claims that the sale took place without his consent, violating a previous agreement.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finally settled last year. However, a new battle is unfolding over the controversial sale of vineyards.

UNN reports with reference to People.

Details

Brad Pitt, an actor who has won numerous prestigious awards, has opened a new chapter in his dispute with his former partner Angelina Jolie, star of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." The issue is the vineyards. Chateau Miraval, which Pitt shared with his ex-wife, is essentially one of the biggest obstacles in the divorce proceedings of the star ex-couple.

Context

The divorce was finally completed in 2024, but the vineyard lawsuit is still ongoing.

In February 2022, Pitt sued his ex, claiming she orchestrated the sale despite a prior agreement that neither would sell without the other's consent.

Jolie then sued herself, claiming that Pitt, since her divorce filing in 2016, "has been waging a vengeful war against her."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt accused businessman Alexey Oleynik of Stoli Group (which bought Jolie's share) of possessing insider information that could prove his case regarding the sale of Chateau Miraval.

"She is furious": Lopez's reaction to Affleck's photos with Garner becomes known07.03.25, 17:09 • 122508 views

According to court documents, Pitt tried to contact Oleynik but received no response. The "Fight Club" star's legal team claims that the businessman, who operates from Switzerland, is evading cooperation.

New documents filed by Brad Pitt in the California Superior Court indicate that Oleynik refused to hand over the documents.

Pitt's defense also disagrees that foreign nationals are not required to come to the US to give testimony, arguing that testimony can be obtained remotely.

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce28.05.25, 11:54 • 174584 views

The request by Pitt's lawyers to disclose this private information is key to the actor's objections to the sale, "given the allegations that Jolie acted maliciously by selling to a counterparty whom she knew Pitt opposed."

So, despite the completed legal battle, Pitt and Jolie will meet again in court.

Recall

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt urges young stars not to succumb to industry pressure and avoid roles in superhero films and franchises. Pitt stated that participation in such projects can be exhausting.

Famous American actress Angelina Jolie shared rare information about her children.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
California
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9