Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finally settled last year. However, a new battle is unfolding over the controversial sale of vineyards.

UNN reports with reference to People.

Details

Brad Pitt, an actor who has won numerous prestigious awards, has opened a new chapter in his dispute with his former partner Angelina Jolie, star of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." The issue is the vineyards. Chateau Miraval, which Pitt shared with his ex-wife, is essentially one of the biggest obstacles in the divorce proceedings of the star ex-couple.

Context

The divorce was finally completed in 2024, but the vineyard lawsuit is still ongoing.

In February 2022, Pitt sued his ex, claiming she orchestrated the sale despite a prior agreement that neither would sell without the other's consent.

Jolie then sued herself, claiming that Pitt, since her divorce filing in 2016, "has been waging a vengeful war against her."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt accused businessman Alexey Oleynik of Stoli Group (which bought Jolie's share) of possessing insider information that could prove his case regarding the sale of Chateau Miraval.

"She is furious": Lopez's reaction to Affleck's photos with Garner becomes known

According to court documents, Pitt tried to contact Oleynik but received no response. The "Fight Club" star's legal team claims that the businessman, who operates from Switzerland, is evading cooperation.

New documents filed by Brad Pitt in the California Superior Court indicate that Oleynik refused to hand over the documents.

Pitt's defense also disagrees that foreign nationals are not required to come to the US to give testimony, arguing that testimony can be obtained remotely.

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

The request by Pitt's lawyers to disclose this private information is key to the actor's objections to the sale, "given the allegations that Jolie acted maliciously by selling to a counterparty whom she knew Pitt opposed."

So, despite the completed legal battle, Pitt and Jolie will meet again in court.

Recall

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt urges young stars not to succumb to industry pressure and avoid roles in superhero films and franchises. Pitt stated that participation in such projects can be exhausting.

Famous American actress Angelina Jolie shared rare information about her children.