"She is furious": Lopez's reaction to Affleck's photos with Garner becomes known
Kyiv • UNN
Jennifer Lopez is unhappy with the frequent publications of photos of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner. The former couple spends a lot of time together after Affleck's divorce from Lopez.
Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are actively spending time together as a family. It is reported that Affleck's other ex, Jennifer Lopez, is very upset about this.
Reports UNN citing Page Six.
A source told Page Six that Jennifer Lopez is "not thrilled about constantly seeing photos" of her ex Ben Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner.
Affleck and Garner, both 52, are spending a lot of time together, generating headlines and even sparking some speculation about Affleck's feelings for his first ex-wife.
One of the most famous Hollywood couples
Once considered one of Hollywood's most famous couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s, a major love comeback occurred in 2021, and the following summer they got married.
In August 2024, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after numerous speculations about a marital crisis. The divorce between Lopez and Affleck was finalized only on February 20.
The Batman actor and the mother of his children are back together and smiling
Now Ben Affleck is spending a lot of time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, an American actress and Golden Globe winner.
Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2015.
In November, both stars celebrated Thanksgiving together, celebrating the temporary return of their eldest daughter Violet to college.
The whole family was united in connection with the loss of their beloved pet Birdie, a nine-year-old golden retriever, whose death left a deep void in the Garner family.
Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set20.02.25, 17:26 • 132379 views
Recently, Affleck and Garner were seen laughing and conspiratorially chatting during the celebration of their younger son's birthday at a paintball park in Los Angeles.
One of the images that attracted the most attention is one where the "Batman" star tenderly hugs the mother of his children around the waist while she aims with a paintball gun.
A source close to the family reported that Affleck and Garner have strengthened their bond, especially after the actor's recent divorce.
Recall
Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The clip showcases her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from her new film.
Obama dismissed rumors of divorce from his wife with a touching greeting - media18.01.25, 14:59 • 142583 views