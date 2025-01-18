Obama dismissed rumors of divorce from his wife with a touching greeting - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103204 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104663 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103868 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113507 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117039 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118487 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 57036 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39506 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61349 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118487 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123255 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141325 views
Obama dismissed rumors of divorce from his wife with a touching greeting - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 142519 views

The former President of the USA congratulated Michelle Obama on her birthday on social media. This dispelled all rumors about problems in their relationship that arose due to Michelle's absence from important events.

Former US President Barack Obama dispelled rumors of divorce from Michelle Obama and posted a touching birthday greeting to his wife on his Instagram, reports Bild, writes UNN.

Details

"Happy birthday, love of my life. You fill any space with warmth, wisdom, humor and sophistication - and you look stunning. I'm happy to share life's adventures with you. I love you", Obama wrote in the post. 

"I love you, dear", Michelle Obama responded to the greeting.

Thus, Bild saw in this that all the guesses about the possible problems in the relationship of the former US president with his wife, which appeared after the absence of Michelle at several important events, have been dispelled.

As the media note, Michelle Obama has previously openly talked about the difficulties in their marriage, which lasted about ten years. In her book Becoming, she emphasized that long-term relationships inevitably go through ups and downs, and urged couples to be patient.

Reminder 

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.

Alina Volianska

