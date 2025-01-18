Obama dismissed rumors of divorce from his wife with a touching greeting - media

Former US President Barack Obama dispelled rumors of divorce from Michelle Obama and posted a touching birthday greeting to his wife on his Instagram, reports Bild, writes UNN.

Details

"Happy birthday, love of my life. You fill any space with warmth, wisdom, humor and sophistication - and you look stunning. I'm happy to share life's adventures with you. I love you", Obama wrote in the post.

"I love you, dear", Michelle Obama responded to the greeting.

Thus, Bild saw in this that all the guesses about the possible problems in the relationship of the former US president with his wife, which appeared after the absence of Michelle at several important events, have been dispelled.

As the media note, Michelle Obama has previously openly talked about the difficulties in their marriage, which lasted about ten years. In her book Becoming, she emphasized that long-term relationships inevitably go through ups and downs, and urged couples to be patient.

Reminder

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.