Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The second stage of the return of seriously wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, and border guards has taken place. They will be provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.
Our people are coming home. Today, soldiers of our army, National Guardsmen, and border guards are at home. All of them need treatment, and they will definitely be provided with the necessary assistance. This is the second stage of returning seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers.
The President emphasized: "We continue to work to return everyone from Russian captivity." And expressed gratitude to everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. "So that everyone is at home, in Ukraine," the Head of State noted.
