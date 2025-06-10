Zelenskyy: we are counting on the continuation of exchanges, we will definitely report on them

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects the continuation of exchanges, and the main task is to find all Ukrainians in Russian captivity and release them all. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today is another day of exchanges. The boys were returned with injuries, including very serious ones. These are soldiers from various components of the Defense Forces. They all need serious medical assistance. We will definitely provide all the support. We are counting on the continuation of exchanges, and there will be separate announcements about this. The task is to find all our people in Russian captivity and release them all - said Zelenskyy.

He thanked all political figures, public leaders, every media worker – everyone who disseminates information about Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

It is vital that there is no silence in response to Russian escalation, and it is obvious that there is an escalation. For months, Russia has been constantly increasing the number of means of destruction in strikes. This is a steady trend, and it means that Moscow is not afraid of anyone in the world – none of those who called for an end to the killings and meaningful negotiations to end the war. Putin wants to kill further and takes advantage of the fact that he does not receive a strong response. They don't hear Washington. And this says a lot to the world – to everyone - added the President.

