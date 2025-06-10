Zelenskyy: we are counting on the continuation of exchanges, we will definitely report on them

$41.490.09
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 7628 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

05:12 PM • 19563 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 24737 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 32606 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 45735 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 44051 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 41734 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39076 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83425 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169530 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 128759 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 63779 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 24772 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41204 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 32960 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 33247 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 247062 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 226423 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 239201 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203956 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 12380 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41448 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 25016 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 64008 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 81209 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Zelenskyy: we are counting on the continuation of exchanges, we will definitely report on them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Ukraine is counting on the continuation of prisoner exchanges, because the main task is the release of all Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Zelenskyy emphasized the increase in the number of Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy: we are counting on the continuation of exchanges, we will definitely report on them

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects the continuation of exchanges, and the main task is to find all Ukrainians in Russian captivity and release them all. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today is another day of exchanges. The boys were returned with injuries, including very serious ones. These are soldiers from various components of the Defense Forces. They all need serious medical assistance. We will definitely provide all the support. We are counting on the continuation of exchanges, and there will be separate announcements about this. The task is to find all our people in Russian captivity and release them all 

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He thanked all political figures, public leaders, every media worker – everyone who disseminates information about Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

It is vital that there is no silence in response to Russian escalation, and it is obvious that there is an escalation. For months, Russia has been constantly increasing the number of means of destruction in strikes. This is a steady trend, and it means that Moscow is not afraid of anyone in the world – none of those who called for an end to the killings and meaningful negotiations to end the war. Putin wants to kill further and takes advantage of the fact that he does not receive a strong response. They don't hear Washington. And this says a lot to the world – to everyone 

- added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul, has taken place

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
