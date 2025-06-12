$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached

Kyiv • UNN

 12036 views

Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with Ukraine and Russia over the failure to reach a peace agreement. He stressed the significant losses suffered by both sides of the conflict.

Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached

US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached, UNN reports.

I am very disappointed with Russia, but I am also disappointed with Ukraine, because I think a deal could have been made. And, you know, we are losing 5,000 - 6,000 people every week, mostly soldiers, but also people who live in cities, because they are being hit by missiles again. How would you like to live in a house knowing that in the evening a missile has every chance of hitting your house? It's terrible. It must be terrible to live like that. But I mean, we'll do it, but I'm disappointed it's not done 

- Trump said.

Let us remind

US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg said that a comprehensive ceasefire on the ground is needed to establish peace. That is, in the place where people are physically located.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
