"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film

After decades of silence around the film "Spaceballs", news about the project began to pour in, and fans received a real holiday: the son of actor Bill Pullman, who played the main role in the first film, will appear in the film. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

According to the publication, Lewis Pullman, the son of Bill Pullman, the star of the original 1987 film, joined the cast of the cult parody sequel. He will play the son of the characters Lone Starr (Pullman Sr.) and Princess Vespa (presumably Daphne Zuniga again).

According to reports, Lewis Pullman will embody the character named Starburst on the screen, one of the three main characters of the film. Together with him, the trio will include Kiki Palmer's character Destiny, and a character whose name is being kept secret for the time being, played by Josh Gad. Who is it - Scrob? Helmet? Vomit?

"We'll see," the source said.

"The Awakening of the Schwartz" - the very phrase that became the early slogan of the film, hints at the main idea: combining new faces with cult characters in supporting roles. Among them are Mel Brooks, who will play Yogurt again, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman, who will return to their original roles.

Additionally

Lewis Pullman has already appeared on screen with his father in the 2017 film "The Ballad of Lefty Brown", but "Spaceballs 2" is likely to be a real breakthrough. He gained widespread popularity after his role as pilot Bob in "Top Gun: Maverick", and this summer he will appear as Sentry in the superhero film "Thunderbolts".

Amazon describes the film as "Not a prequel, Not a rebooted sequel, Part Two, but with a franchise-expanding film "Reboot Elements - the statement said.

The project is directed by Josh Greenbaum ("Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"), and the script is written by Benji Samit, Dane Hernandez and Josh Gad.

The name of the film has not yet been revealed, but fans are hoping that it will be something like "Spaceballs 2: In Search of More Money." The film will be released in 2027.

Reference

"Spaceballs" is a cult science fiction parody directed by Mel Brooks in 1987 that satirizes the "Star Wars", "Star Trek" franchises and many others.

