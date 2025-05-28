Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has criticized her ex-husband amid a flurry of rumors that he cheated on her with his current girlfriend Sutton Foster. This was reported by the Daily Mail, UNN reports.

Details

After her decision to officially file for divorce from the 56-year-old star of the Deadpool and Wolverine films, two years after announcing their separation, the 69-year-old Australian actress spoke of her grief.

My heart and sympathy to anyone who has been through the traumatic path of betrayal. It is a deep wound that hurts deeply, but I believe in a higher power and that God/the Universe, whatever you call your guidance, is always working for us - she said.

She continued: "This belief has helped me survive the breakdown of my nearly thirty-year marriage. Through this experience, I have gained a lot of knowledge and wisdom. Even when we face obvious difficulties, it leads us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It may be painful, but in the end, returning to oneself and living within one's own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The woman said that "none of this is personal" and that despite the pain, she is grateful for the experience.

We are all on our individual paths, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not accidental. We are drawn to people, we invite them to ourselves so that they can learn our lessons, recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful - said Debora-Lee Furness.

Back in January, DailyMail.com exclusively reported that the estranged couple had yet to file, as their decision to break up their marriage agreement proved controversial.

Insiders at the time claimed their divorce could become "complicated" as they struggled to divide their fortune, which was estimated at $250 million.

Let us remind you

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.