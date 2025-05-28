Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

$41.680.11
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
09:43 AM • 1432 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 26707 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 25053 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 46782 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 115245 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 103193 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 104702 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 156220 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227733 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187832 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III
May 28, 01:07 AM • 20536 views

May 28, 01:07 AM • 20536 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus
May 28, 01:38 AM • 27457 views

May 28, 01:38 AM • 27457 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection
May 28, 02:09 AM • 27296 views

May 28, 02:09 AM • 27296 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 24890 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed
07:26 AM • 12059 views

07:26 AM • 12059 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
05:00 AM • 46782 views

05:00 AM • 46782 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network
May 27, 03:12 PM • 90240 views

May 27, 03:12 PM • 90240 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs
May 27, 02:30 PM • 96943 views

May 27, 02:30 PM • 96943 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115245 views
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115245 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use
May 26, 04:32 PM • 205455 views

May 26, 04:32 PM • 205455 views
Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
08:54 AM • 8864 views

08:54 AM • 8864 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures
May 27, 05:27 PM • 26023 views

May 27, 05:27 PM • 26023 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series
May 27, 04:05 PM • 33028 views

May 27, 04:05 PM • 33028 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs
May 27, 09:48 AM • 102462 views

May 27, 09:48 AM • 102462 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners
May 27, 08:52 AM • 103508 views

May 27, 08:52 AM • 103508 views
Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8138 views

Deborah-Lee Furness commented on her divorce from Hugh Jackman after rumors of his betrayal. She noted that she is grateful for the experience, despite the pain and disappointment.

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has criticized her ex-husband amid a flurry of rumors that he cheated on her with his current girlfriend Sutton Foster. This was reported by the Daily Mail, UNN reports.

Details

After her decision to officially file for divorce from the 56-year-old star of the Deadpool and Wolverine films, two years after announcing their separation, the 69-year-old Australian actress spoke of her grief.

My heart and sympathy to anyone who has been through the traumatic path of betrayal. It is a deep wound that hurts deeply, but I believe in a higher power and that God/the Universe, whatever you call your guidance, is always working for us

- she said.

She continued: "This belief has helped me survive the breakdown of my nearly thirty-year marriage. Through this experience, I have gained a lot of knowledge and wisdom. Even when we face obvious difficulties, it leads us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It may be painful, but in the end, returning to oneself and living within one's own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The woman said that "none of this is personal" and that despite the pain, she is grateful for the experience.

We are all on our individual paths, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not accidental. We are drawn to people, we invite them to ourselves so that they can learn our lessons, recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful

- said Debora-Lee Furness.

Back in January, DailyMail.com exclusively reported that the estranged couple had yet to file, as their decision to break up their marriage agreement proved controversial.

Insiders at the time claimed their divorce could become "complicated" as they struggled to divide their fortune, which was estimated at $250 million.

Let us remind you

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
