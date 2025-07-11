$41.820.05
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russian troops have intensified their offensive, trying to break through the defense in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to him, the Russians intend to enter the oblast 10 km deep to create a buffer zone.

Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov

Russian troops have intensified offensive actions, entering the Sumy region to create a buffer zone. Gradual advances are also being recorded in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and the enemy is trying to break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that Russian troops have intensified offensive actions: last month they entered the Sumy region, trying to create a buffer zone. Gradual advances are also being recorded in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In addition, the Russian army is trying to break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Realistically – no, Russia will not be able to fully capture the Donetsk region by the end of the year," Budanov said. According to him, the Russians' task is to announce their entry into the Dnipropetrovsk region and create another buffer zone up to 10 km deep.

Recall

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, stated that battles with Russian occupiers are taking place in the Donetsk region, not in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russia tried to spread disinformation about battles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War Politics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
Kyrylo Budanov
