Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2112 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8552 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14912 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16234 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17613 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17724 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18810 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27306 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125924 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133062 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Armani announced his return after health issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Armani founder Giorgio Armani, who turned 91, announced his return in September after missing fashion shows. He thanked for the support and confirmed that he feels better.

Armani announced his return after health issues

The founder of the Italian fashion house Armani, Giorgio Armani, on Friday, his 91st birthday, published a message stating that he would return in September, after missing fashion shows in Milan and Paris in recent weeks due to health problems, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Giorgio Armani missed one of his shows for the first time. Last month, his company said he was recovering at home, without disclosing details about his health, while Italian news agencies reported that he had spent several days in the hospital.

Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay21.06.25, 14:41 • 167685 views

"In the last few weeks, I have felt very strongly the support of those who thought of me," Armani wrote in an open letter published by several Italian newspapers, mentioning family, colleagues, employees, the press, and social media users.

"Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have given me. It was not easy for me not to hear your applause live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and see you again in September," he added.

The next Milan Fashion Week will take place from September 23 to 29.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Reuters
Milan
Paris
Tesla
