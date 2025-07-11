Armani announced his return after health issues

The founder of the Italian fashion house Armani, Giorgio Armani, on Friday, his 91st birthday, published a message stating that he would return in September, after missing fashion shows in Milan and Paris in recent weeks due to health problems, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Giorgio Armani missed one of his shows for the first time. Last month, his company said he was recovering at home, without disclosing details about his health, while Italian news agencies reported that he had spent several days in the hospital.

"In the last few weeks, I have felt very strongly the support of those who thought of me," Armani wrote in an open letter published by several Italian newspapers, mentioning family, colleagues, employees, the press, and social media users.

"Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have given me. It was not easy for me not to hear your applause live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and see you again in September," he added.

The next Milan Fashion Week will take place from September 23 to 29.