For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known

In Kyiv, on the morning of July 10, 2025, Colonel Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine was killed by five pistol shots. The search for the killer is currently ongoing, and the investigation into this fact is being carried out by the Kyiv police in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police.

Details

The search continues. Criminal proceedings on the specified fact are being investigated by the Kyiv police in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine - reported the press service of the Kyiv police.

Recall

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky reported that yesterday morning, July 10, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was shot dead. Five bullets were fired at him from a pistol equipped with a silencer. As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, he died on the spot.

"Today, there was a loss personally for me and for many patriotic SBU employees. A worthy officer (colonel) Voronych Ivan Ivanovych was killed by an enemy saboteur. Eternal memory, respect and honor! A man who fought the enemy since 2014 and was one of those who initiated a direction in the Service that now creates many problems for the orcs. With five point-blank shots, while leaving the premises, today at 8 o'clock in the morning, the enemy killer did his dirty work," the message says.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the murder of an SBU employee in Kyiv.