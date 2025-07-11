$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 3764 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 6382 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 11179 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12629 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 15271 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 25796 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119556 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127419 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 66042 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61239 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 18033 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 12405 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 14654 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 19171 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 17945 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18688 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 82137 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119556 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127419 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 110394 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 28012 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 170408 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 297835 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 474931 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 302011 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3720 views

In Kyiv on July 10, 2025, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was killed by five gunshots. Kyiv police and the SBU continue the investigation and search for the killer.

For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known

In Kyiv, on the morning of July 10, 2025, Colonel Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine was killed by five pistol shots. The search for the killer is currently ongoing, and the investigation into this fact is being carried out by the Kyiv police in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police.

Details

The search continues. Criminal proceedings on the specified fact are being investigated by the Kyiv police in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine

- reported the press service of the Kyiv police.

Recall

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky reported that yesterday morning, July 10, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was shot dead. Five bullets were fired at him from a pistol equipped with a silencer. As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, he died on the spot.

"Today, there was a loss personally for me and for many patriotic SBU employees. A worthy officer (colonel) Voronych Ivan Ivanovych was killed by an enemy saboteur. Eternal memory, respect and honor! A man who fought the enemy since 2014 and was one of those who initiated a direction in the Service that now creates many problems for the orcs. With five point-blank shots, while leaving the premises, today at 8 o'clock in the morning, the enemy killer did his dirty work," the message says.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the murder of an SBU employee in Kyiv. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9