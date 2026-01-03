$42.170.18
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of January 3. Explosions were heard in the city, and an air raid alert was announced.

Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Saturday, January 3. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.

An explosion is heard in Mykolaiv! Drone threat!

- Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, local public pages reported that repeated explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

An air raid alert was declared in the Mykolaiv district at 00:30. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about drones heading towards Mykolaiv in the north-western direction.

Recall

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv