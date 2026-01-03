Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of January 3. Explosions were heard in the city, and an air raid alert was announced.
Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Saturday, January 3. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.
An explosion is heard in Mykolaiv! Drone threat!
Meanwhile, local public pages reported that repeated explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.
An air raid alert was declared in the Mykolaiv district at 00:30. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about drones heading towards Mykolaiv in the north-western direction.
Recall
Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2.
