Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Saturday, January 3. This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Mykolaiv is under threat of UAV attack.

An explosion is heard in Mykolaiv! Drone threat! - Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, local public pages reported that repeated explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

An air raid alert was declared in the Mykolaiv district at 00:30. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about drones heading towards Mykolaiv in the north-western direction.

Recall

Mykolaiv came under attack from enemy drones on the night of Friday, January 2.

