"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2224 views

Pedro Pascal, who played Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four: First Steps," said that the remake focuses on family ties and caring for humanity. The film, set to be released on July 24, 2025, in Ukraine, will introduce Marvel's first superhero family, who confront Galactus.

"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal

At 50, Pedro Pascal played the role of Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic, in "Fantastic Four: First Steps." The retro-futuristic film, based on superhero strengths, simultaneously addresses themes of caring for humanity and family ties.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters, EFE, and Cinepoca.

Details

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and one of the most anticipated releases is "Fantastic Four: First Steps." This film promises to bring Marvel's first superhero family to the big screen with a star-studded cast and a plot that pits them against the primordial threat known as Galactus.

The "driving forces" of the new film, according to Chilean film star Pedro Pascal, who is also known for his role as Prince Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" and participation in the series "The Last of Us," are collective strength and optimism. But the picture is also "about family, about caring for humanity, about protecting human innocence and realizing that you can't do everything alone."

We can only do it together

- Pascal said, presenting the film in London on Thursday.

What is "Fantastic Four" about and who are the main actors?

Pascal leads the star-studded cast of "Fantastic Four: First Steps" alongside Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).

Synopsis:

Against the backdrop of a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s, the new "Fantastic Four" presents Marvel's first family facing their most formidable challenge. Forced to balance their superhero roles with the strength of family ties, they must protect Earth from the ravenous cosmic god, Galactus, and his enigmatic Herald.

The film is scheduled for release in the US on July 25, 2025, and in Ukraine on July 24, 2025.

Comment

The team was amazing. I love being a part of this

- said Pedro Pascal.

By the way, the actor also praised the Spanish city of Oviedo, where some scenes of the film were shot, during the screening in London. "Oviedo is an incredible city," and called the center of the autonomous community of Asturias in Spain his home.

"I felt at home," he reiterated to the EFE news agency in London.

What Marvel experts say about the image of Reed Richards

The future of Marvel's powers in the Cinematic Universe may be re-evaluated (or, at least, justified) based on what we see in "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie22.06.25, 02:04 • 215682 views

Will Pedro Pascal, as Reed Richards, finally demonstrate stunning elasticity?

Reference

Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, in the comics, has powers of stretching and size enlargement (known as "embiggening"), very similar to the powers of Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal.

She can stretch any part of her body, change size, and even transform into other people. This was a fundamental part of her identity.

But when the character appeared in the MCU, in the "Ms. Marvel" series and later in the movie "The Marvels," her powers were drastically changed. Instead of elasticity, Kamala began to manipulate cosmic energy, creating light constructs and force fields.

There are rumors that Marvel made this change to avoid the same CGI problems that Mr. Fantastic always faced.

But this caused a huge split among fans. Many felt that changing Ms. Marvel's abilities stripped the character of her essence, that her stories of body perception and acceptance were inextricably linked to her ability to shapeshift.

And this is where "Fantastic Four: First Steps" steps in as the ultimate judge of this story.

How Reed Richards' stretched abilities will be portrayed in the new film will be the ultimate barometer for Marvel's decision regarding Ms. Marvel's abilities.

Recall

Marvel Studios has added another possible film release date for 2028. If the plan is implemented, it will be the studio's fourth film scheduled for that year.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

