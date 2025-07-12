Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombs

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroyed a Russian crossing in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with two precision aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Militarnyi.

Details

It is noted that the strike was carried out by a MiG-29 fighter jet, armed with two American GBU-62 aerial bombs, which were equipped with the JDAM-ER planning and correction kit.

Such strikes became possible due to the systematic destruction of Russian air defense systems, in particular the Buk SAM system, by Ukrainian defenders. - the report says.

SSO destroyed a rare Russian "Zemledeliye" system: footage shown

The video shows how aerial bombs hit a temporary crossing, built at the site of a destroyed road bridge, destroying an important logistical object.

The peculiarity of the area is that it was the only bridge on the only high-quality asphalt road that provides for the Russian military group, which since the end of June has resumed its offensive in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that in approximately three weeks of fighting, Russian troops managed to dislodge Ukrainian units from part of their positions across the Yanchekrak River and themselves cross the dried-up body of water after the Kakhovka HPP explosion and occupy part of the village of Kamyanske and occupy the neighboring villages of Stepove and Lobkove.

For reference

JDAM is a set of GPS-based guidance equipment that converts simple free-fall aerial bombs into all-weather guided munitions.

The kit includes an inertial navigation system and a GPS receiver for increased accuracy, and a tail unit that has controllable fins. This allows the bomb to correct its course during flight to the target. The unit contains navigation and other equipment.

The ER (Extended Range) version adds a wing kit that allows the bomb to glide to the target, increasing its range. When launched from high altitude, the target engagement range is up to 72.4 kilometers.

Recall

On June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater.

North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher system