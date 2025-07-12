Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombs

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 6956 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 71726 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 106104 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 119015 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 76219 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 77489 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 68283 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61782 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48920 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38613 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.7m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Pipeline supplying Russian military-industrial complex exploded in Russia - sourceJuly 11, 02:16 PM • 6624 views
MFA reacted to Budapest's statements regarding the alleged "death of a Hungarian after violent mobilization"July 11, 02:57 PM • 4740 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 43628 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 36970 views
North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher systemJuly 11, 05:14 PM • 14599 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 71726 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 106104 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 141931 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 165425 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 199666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 36989 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 43649 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 85612 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 104496 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 65552 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroyed a Russian crossing in the Zaporizhzhia region with two high-precision GBU-62 aerial bombs equipped with the JDAM-ER kit. This crossing was the only logistical route for the Russian troop grouping advancing in the Kamianske area.

Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombs

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroyed a Russian crossing in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with two precision aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Militarnyi.

Details

It is noted that the strike was carried out by a MiG-29 fighter jet, armed with two American GBU-62 aerial bombs, which were equipped with the JDAM-ER planning and correction kit.

Such strikes became possible due to the systematic destruction of Russian air defense systems, in particular the Buk SAM system, by Ukrainian defenders.

- the report says.

SSO destroyed a rare Russian "Zemledeliye" system: footage shown10.07.25, 13:10 • 3165 views

The video shows how aerial bombs hit a temporary crossing, built at the site of a destroyed road bridge, destroying an important logistical object.

The peculiarity of the area is that it was the only bridge on the only high-quality asphalt road that provides for the Russian military group, which since the end of June has resumed its offensive in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that in approximately three weeks of fighting, Russian troops managed to dislodge Ukrainian units from part of their positions across the Yanchekrak River and themselves cross the dried-up body of water after the Kakhovka HPP explosion and occupy part of the village of Kamyanske and occupy the neighboring villages of Stepove and Lobkove.

For reference

JDAM is a set of GPS-based guidance equipment that converts simple free-fall aerial bombs into all-weather guided munitions.

The kit includes an inertial navigation system and a GPS receiver for increased accuracy, and a tail unit that has controllable fins. This allows the bomb to correct its course during flight to the target. The unit contains navigation and other equipment.

The ER (Extended Range) version adds a wing kit that allows the bomb to glide to the target, increasing its range. When launched from high altitude, the target engagement range is up to 72.4 kilometers.

Recall

On June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater.

North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher system11.07.25, 20:14 • 14528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mikoyan MiG-29
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Buk air defense system
Kakhovka Dam
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9