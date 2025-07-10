SSO destroyed a rare Russian "Zemledeliye" system: footage shown

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian engineering system for remote mining, "Zemledeliye," using attack drones, the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

SOF destroyed a rare engineering system for remote mining, "Zemledeliye" - the message says.

As stated, the modern Russian engineering system for remote mining, "Zemledeliye," was destroyed by operators of the 8th regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using attack drones.

"During special reconnaissance in one of the operational areas, SOF operators discovered the enemy's 'Zemledeliye' system. After quick preparation, the soldiers launched attack drones and accurately hit the target," the SOF reported.

As stated, "Zemledeliye" is designed to quickly create minefields at a distance of 5 to 15 km. It fires reactive projectiles that ensure the installation of mines in a given area. The system lays minefields of any complexity, including those with ready-made passages for its troops.

