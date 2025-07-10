$41.850.05
Enemy losses: Russians lost almost a thousand soldiers, 11 tanks, and 6 cruise missiles in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On July 9, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers, 11 tanks, and 6 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.25 are estimated at 1,030,580 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russians lost almost a thousand soldiers, 11 tanks, and 6 cruise missiles in a day

On July 9, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers, 11 tanks, and 6 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1030580 (+920) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11011 (+11)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22972 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30140 (+38)
          • MLRS ‒ 1437 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1193 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 44781 (+324)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3445 (+6)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54656 (+81)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3929 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts,  Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions28.06.25, 21:12 • 6838 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
