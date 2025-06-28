$41.590.00
Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to strengthen the army with trained personnel and timely management decisions. This happened during his working trip to Donetsk Oblast, where battles are ongoing in several directions.

Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine need reinforcement with trained personnel and timely, correct management decisions. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

He said that he spent the day on a working trip to units that are holding the defense in Donetsk region.

Our soldiers daily repel fierce attacks by the occupiers in the Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions. Battles continue in the new direction – Dobropillya. The enemy is pushing towards Kostiantynivka, but has achieved nothing except numerous losses

- wrote Syrskyi.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining full control over troops, the effectiveness of units in the process of implementing the corps reform, when the management of army corps accepts defined sets of troops in sectors.

"I listened to reports from commanders on the ground – the newly created army corps, mechanized brigades, assault troops, marines. I gave the necessary orders regarding the provision of defense and its better organization," summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree №434/2025 dated June 27 changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Serhii Boyev, and Hennadiy Shapovalov were included in the composition.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
