Putin said Russia seeks to end the war on its own terms

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 9434 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 20993 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41238 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 29370 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102612 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 43495 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 60014 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 54377 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 50804 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217209 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 72655 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 38743 views
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next weekJune 27, 10:36 AM • 24417 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 80138 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 64738 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41290 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 65929 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102671 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 81105 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 12857 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 15374 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 65929 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 39383 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 100764 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Putin said Russia seeks to end the war on its own terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Russia allegedly seeks to end the war against Ukraine. But - on terms "beneficial" for the Russian Federation. Readiness for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul was also announced. All this was reported by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin said Russia seeks to end the war on its own terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia wants to conclude the so-called "special military operation" with a favorable outcome.

UNN writes about this, citing Russian media.

Russia wants to conclude the SMO with the desired outcome for itself

- Putin stated.

The statement was made following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Kremlin leader also announced that Russia is "ready to hold the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul."

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to withdraw from the war, which is a big problem for him. Trump added that Putin called him recently and offered help with Iran. To which Trump offered Putin to "help with Russia".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9