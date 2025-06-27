Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia wants to conclude the so-called "special military operation" with a favorable outcome.

UNN writes about this, citing Russian media.

Russia wants to conclude the SMO with the desired outcome for itself - Putin stated.

The statement was made following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Kremlin leader also announced that Russia is "ready to hold the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul."

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to withdraw from the war, which is a big problem for him. Trump added that Putin called him recently and offered help with Iran. To which Trump offered Putin to "help with Russia".