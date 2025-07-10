At a time when volunteers are raising funds for drones and ammunition, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is buying a premium car for almost 3 million hryvnias. This decision caused public outrage. Obviously, now the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, must publicly justify why such a decision was made, writes UNN.

Details

ARMA announced a tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Bronze car for almost 3 million hryvnias. Among the tender requirements for the car are: all-wheel drive, leather interior, seat ventilation and heating system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, surround view camera, chrome elements, interior lighting in 64 colors, two safes, and ARMA logo branding.

The only participant in the tender was the company "Bogdan Auto", which is associated with the "Ukprominvest" group, close to the sanctioned ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

Transparency International Ukraine noted that the tender requirements for the car "were practically copied from the page of this specific car model on the manufacturer's website."

Society and the expert community criticized ARMA for this purchase and emphasized that in conditions of war and limited resources, purchasing a car in a premium configuration is at least inappropriate.

The key question is not only the luxury of the car, but also why ARMA made such a decision and who specifically approved it.

It is obvious that Olena Duma, as the head of the institution, could not have been unaware of this purchase. If she is not ready to explain such expenses, then it is a matter of responsibility, not communication.

The purchase should obviously become the subject of an audit by the Accounting Chamber, the State Audit Service, and possibly anti-corruption bodies, if signs of collusion or abuse of office are established.

If a state body during wartime allows itself to spend millions on luxury without explanation and control, this should not go unnoticed and without accountability.

