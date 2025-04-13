US Ambassador Brink, in her statement on the missile strike on Sumy, mentioned Russia

The United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, stated that it was Russia that launched ballistic missiles at Sumy. The US representative reported in her post that 32 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 99 were injured in Sumy.

UNN reports with reference to the US Ambassador to Ukraine's page on platform X.



Details

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on the Russian terror in Sumy.

Today, on Palm Sunday, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Sumy, killing 32 Ukrainian civilians and injuring 99. According to reports, as in Kryvyi Rih, cluster munitions were used, which increased the destruction and damage to the civilian population. We pray for the residents of Sumy. - Bridget Brink said on her X page.

Let us remind you

French President condemned Russia's missile strike on Sumy, stressing that it is the only one to blame for the continuation of the war. As a result of the attack, dozens of people were injured, including children.