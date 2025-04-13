US Ambassador Brink, in her statement on the missile strike on Sumy, mentioned Russia

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3760 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21754 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17711 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22734 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31803 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65812 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61400 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34176 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59722 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107091 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 46700 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48715 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 9674 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21754 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54707 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65812 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61400 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168137 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21619 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23219 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25087 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27696 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

US Ambassador Brink, in her statement on the missile strike on Sumy, mentioned Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5148 views

Bridget Brink stated that Russia launched ballistic missiles at Sumy, killing 32 civilians and injuring 99. According to her, cluster munitions were used.

US Ambassador Brink, in her statement on the missile strike on Sumy, mentioned Russia

The United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, stated that it was Russia that launched ballistic missiles at Sumy. The US representative reported in her post that 32 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 99 were injured in Sumy.

UNN reports with reference to the US Ambassador to Ukraine's page on platform X.

Details

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on the Russian terror in Sumy.

Today, on Palm Sunday, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Sumy, killing 32 Ukrainian civilians and injuring 99. According to reports, as in Kryvyi Rih, cluster munitions were used, which increased the destruction and damage to the civilian population. We pray for the residents of Sumy.

- Bridget Brink said on her X page.

Let us remind you

French President condemned Russia's missile strike on Sumy, stressing that it is the only one to blame for the continuation of the war. As a result of the attack, dozens of people were injured, including children.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Bridget A. Brink
France
Sums
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09