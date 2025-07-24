Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP

The Russian Federation carried out a massive attack on a thermal power plant in Ukraine, work is underway to eliminate the consequences, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The enemy carried out a massive shelling of one of the thermal power plant. The attacked station has no relation to military facilities - reported the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized: "Such targeted attacks are further proof of the aggressor's terror and genocidal policy. This is another attempt to intimidate Ukrainians and deprive us of light and heat."

"Energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the report says.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy