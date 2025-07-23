$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39088 views

During a mission, a technical failure occurred in the Mirage-2000 fighter jet; the pilot successfully ejected, and his condition is satisfactory. Experts note the coordinated response of the Ukrainian aviation system and well-trained personnel, despite the age of the aircraft.

Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly

The Air Force reported an incident involving a Mirage-2000 fighter jet – a technical failure occurred on board, but the pilot successfully ejected. Commenting on the situation, experts note that similar cases occur in other countries, while emphasizing the coordinated response of the Ukrainian aviation system, the unique fleet configuration, and trained personnel who work effectively even in the most difficult conditions, writes UNN.

Details

According to official information from the Air Force, a technical failure occurred in a Mirage-2000 fighter jet during a mission. The pilot reported the problem to flight control, acted appropriately, and successfully ejected. He was promptly found by rescuers, his condition is satisfactory, and there are no casualties. A special commission will investigate the causes of the incident.

Experts note that such incidents, unfortunately, are not unique to Ukraine and occur in other countries as well. In such cases, not only the technical malfunction but also the effective response of the entire system – from the pilot to rescuers, technical services, and expert commissions – is important.

No one is immune to such incidents. In the US last year, planes were also lost due to technical malfunctions of the equipment itself. Similar things happen in Europe. (...) At the same time, it is worth noting the work of the search and rescue team, and we will see what conclusions the commission comes to. If the machine did not explode and did not burn to the ground, then the so-called "black box" will give us answers to the questions about what exactly and how it happened.

- commented military expert, reserve colonel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Zhdanov.

In turn, aviation market expert Bohdan Dolintse also emphasized that the loss of the Mirage-2000 fighter, although regrettable, is not extraordinary given the conditions and situation regarding equipment operation.

We must understand that in the conditions of combat operations, the flight hours of such aircraft are quite intense and high. This is first. Of course, the loss of an aircraft after half a year of active operation is incommensurate with the loss of an aircraft after 2-5 years of normal operation. But from the point of view of the number of flight hours, the number of takeoffs and landings, it can be commensurate. Secondly, we must understand that these aircraft that Ukraine operates are not new.

- Dolintse explained.

Today, Ukraine has a unique aviation configuration, simultaneously operating both Soviet aircraft, in particular Mi-8 helicopters, which Ukrainian enterprises are modernizing for combat missions, and modern Western equipment – F-16, Mirage, etc. At the same time, experts point out that the equipment coming from partners is also not new.

We don't have new planes. We waited for the F-16s to undergo at least technical restoration at the factory. The "Mirages" are also not new. I think both the Mirage and the F-16 are roughly the same age as our MiG-29s and Su-27s.

- Oleh Zhdanov emphasized.

According to Dolintse, the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine fully comply with flight safety standards, but due to their age, they require more regular technical maintenance. As he noted, the risk of individual components failing, although remaining within the norm, is still elevated compared to newer machines.

The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operations25.06.25, 20:24 • 141365 views

For the operation of aviation equipment, especially combat aircraft, not only pilot skills are important, but also technical documentation, certified personnel, engineering support, and clear coordination between all links. Soviet-made aviation equipment, which Ukraine has been actively using since the first days of the war, has been fully mastered by domestic enterprises; our state is the only one that has created a system to support its operation. Companies carry out deep modernization of aircraft and helicopters: they integrate weapons, protection systems, and modern electronics. All this is implemented by Ukrainian engineers and certified civilian enterprises. State support remains critically important for preserving and developing capabilities, but the existing base ensures effectiveness in today's most difficult conditions. As for Western equipment, the process of training and technical adaptation is also ongoing.

Our personnel were trained in the USA, France, the Netherlands, and other countries. To get access to aircraft maintenance, they passed tests and received certificates confirming that they are technicians and have the right to perform maintenance and repair work on specific types of aircraft.

- Oleh Zhdanov noted.

Thus, despite the war, the Ukrainian aviation system demonstrates flexibility, professionalism, and the ability to effectively respond to challenges. Ukraine has fully mastered the operation and modernization of Soviet aviation equipment – thanks to its own engineers, certified specialists, and a powerful civilian aviation sector. At the same time, the integration of Western equipment is ongoing, ensured through personnel training and international cooperation.

The synergy of civil and military aviation plays a key role – it allows maintaining the fleet in combat readiness and creates a basis for development. Personnel training, technical base, and experience in supporting a mixed fleet are the foundation for building a stable aviation system even during wartime. Further progress depends on state support – financial, regulatory, and institutional.

Recall

A special support regime for defense industry enterprises, Defence City, is being introduced in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for three key draft laws of the initiative. Currently, preparations for the second reading are underway, and a number of amendments have already been submitted to the documents, including proposals concerning the aviation industry. In the current version of the Defence City draft laws, enterprises in this sector may find themselves outside the scope of the envisaged benefits and special regime.

The Aerospace Association of Ukraine warns that the current criteria do not take into account the specifics of aircraft manufacturing and effectively exclude such enterprises from the list of potential residents. In addition, experts point out the lack of proper coordination during the preparation of draft laws between the responsible bodies, in particular the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which directly oversees most enterprises in the aviation sector. That is, many companies were not informed about the requirements and did not have the opportunity to adapt, for example, by creating separate divisions or subsidiary structures that would meet the conditions of the new special regime. As a result, the aviation sector risks being left out of the processes of transformation of the defense industry and losing access to support tools, investments, and simplified procedures provided for within Defence City.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

