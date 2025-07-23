$41.770.05
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5092 views

The ninth stage of prisoner exchange took place, a group of wounded and sick defenders was released. Some of the soldiers who defended Mariupol spent over 3 years in captivity.



Today, the ninth stage of prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul. A group of defenders who have injuries and serious illnesses were released from captivity. Some of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to UNN.

Among those released today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including units of the Air Assault Forces, Naval Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as fighters of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and National Police of Ukraine.

In addition to representatives of the enlisted and sergeant ranks, officers were also released.

Some of the warriors released today were captured during the defense of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity

- reported the Coordination Headquarters.

The last of the defenders of Snake Island, a fighter of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, is returning from captivity.

The youngest released defender is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old.

In total, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv directions have been returned to their homeland.

As stated by the Coordination Headquarters, the released defenders will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire period of their captivity.



Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
