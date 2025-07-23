Defended Ukraine in various sectors of the front: Zelenskyy announced the ninth stage of prisoner exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of the ninth stage of prisoner exchange with Russia. In total, Kyiv managed to return over a thousand Ukrainians, reports UNN.

Today, the ninth stage of the exchange, agreed upon in Istanbul, took place. Severely ill and seriously wounded defenders are returning home. We can now talk about the details – over all stages of the recent Istanbul agreements, we managed to return more than 1000 of our people. For a thousand families, this is the joy of embracing their loved ones again. I thank everyone who worked on this - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "the warriors returning today defended Ukraine in various sectors of the front. A significant number had been in captivity for over three years. All will receive the necessary support and medical assistance."

It is important that exchanges continue and our people return home. I thank everyone who continues this crucial work. To return all our people is a priority for the state. And we will continue all efforts to ensure that all our people return from captivity - summarized the Head of State.

Additionally

As reported by the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Volodymyr Medinsky, Moscow and Kyiv today conducted an exchange of prisoners of war, 250 people from each side.

Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as Wednesday