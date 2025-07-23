Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as Wednesday

A new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is expected on Wednesday, July 23. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address, UNN reports.

According to him, the release of our people from Russian captivity must continue.

And now, right now, the necessary procedures for a new exchange have already begun – we are expecting our people tomorrow (on Wednesday - ed.). I very much hope that tomorrow everything will work out for us - said the head of state.

He emphasized that Kyiv is trying, in particular, thanks to international mediators, to ensure the release of civilian hostages and the return of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia.

The task is to work on a ceasefire. This is what the whole world is telling Russia. The task is to work on organizing a meeting of leaders. This is what can bring peace closer. Ukraine never wanted war, and Russia must end this war, which it started itself - Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine will "definitely" continue the program of diplomatic strikes on enemy territory.

"I approved new volumes. And this, of course, is a great help: Russian logistics, Russian military enterprises, everything that works for aggression, are legitimate targets," the President emphasized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov for negotiations with the Russian side.

Zelenskyy: several stages of exchanges are expected to implement the Istanbul agreements