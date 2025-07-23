$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM • 16735 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 50337 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 66415 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 66240 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 58515 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 61817 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 48555 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 38147 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27396 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33235 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
90%
744mm
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an expected prisoner exchange with Russia on Wednesday, July 23. Ukraine is also working on the release of civilian hostages and the return of abducted children.

Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as Wednesday

A new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is expected on Wednesday, July 23. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the release of our people from Russian captivity must continue.

And now, right now, the necessary procedures for a new exchange have already begun – we are expecting our people tomorrow (on Wednesday - ed.). I very much hope that tomorrow everything will work out for us

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that Kyiv is trying, in particular, thanks to international mediators, to ensure the release of civilian hostages and the return of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia.

The task is to work on a ceasefire. This is what the whole world is telling Russia. The task is to work on organizing a meeting of leaders. This is what can bring peace closer. Ukraine never wanted war, and Russia must end this war, which it started itself

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine will "definitely" continue the program of diplomatic strikes on enemy territory.

"I approved new volumes. And this, of course, is a great help: Russian logistics, Russian military enterprises, everything that works for aggression, are legitimate targets," the President emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov for negotiations with the Russian side.

Zelenskyy: several stages of exchanges are expected to implement the Istanbul agreements22.07.25, 12:55 • 2570 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
