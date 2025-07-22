$41.820.07
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: several stages of exchanges are expected to implement the Istanbul agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 732 views

President Zelenskyy heard reports on prisoner exchanges, expecting several stages after the agreements in Istanbul. The intensification of exchanges in spring-summer allowed for the release of those missing and detained before the full-scale war.

Zelenskyy: several stages of exchanges are expected to implement the Istanbul agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that several stages of exchanges are expected today to implement the agreements of the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul, writes UNN.

I heard reports on the completed stages of prisoner exchanges and those being prepared. We expect several stages of exchanges to implement the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul and continue our other activities to free our people - both military and civilian.

- wrote Zelenskyy.

The President indicated that "this work is coordinated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, with all necessary forces and institutions involved."

"During the spring and summer of this year, exchanges were significantly intensified. Among those released from captivity are people who were in the category of missing persons, as well as people who were held in Russian prisons and camps since before the full-scale war," Zelenskyy noted.

That is why, according to him, "our team checks information for each surname." "We are looking for all of ours," the Head of State emphasized.

"Separately, today they reported on measures for the rehabilitation of those returned from captivity, as well as the work being done to investigate crimes against Ukrainian prisoners. We must restore justice, and for this, we are working at all levels - legal, political, special operations," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
