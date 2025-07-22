$41.820.07
Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation for new negotiations with the Russian Federation: Umerov to lead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov for negotiations with the Russian side. The next meeting is expected in the near future, Ukraine is ready to work for the liberation of people and an end to the war.

Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation for new negotiations with the Russian Federation: Umerov to lead

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov for negotiations with the Russian side, the next meeting with which is expected "in the near future," as reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Held a meeting on the results of negotiation work necessary for Ukraine. (...) I instructed to form a delegation for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov, and will include representatives of Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Office of the President.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on "the fulfillment of agreements from the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul and the agreement on a new meeting in the near future."

"Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible for the release of our people from captivity and the return of abducted children, as well as to stop the killings and to prepare a meeting of leaders for a real end to this war. Our position is as transparent as possible. Ukraine never wanted this war, and Russia must end the war it started," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, at the meeting, as reported by the President, reported on "the coordination of our diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States."

Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy21.07.25, 20:47 • 36891 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
