Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. Rustem Umerov reported on the preparation of the exchange and this meeting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday, reports UNN.
Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation of an exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will be available tomorrow.
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy21.07.25, 18:58 • 22690 views
Addition
Zelenskyy reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting for next week.
İndependent Türkce reported that the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week.
Media reported that negotiations could take place on July 23-24.