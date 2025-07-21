Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, during a new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders. Zelenskyy announced this during his speech to participants of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic institutions "From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Strength," as reported by UNN.

We need more dynamism in negotiations to end the war. This is a difficult area. And we all understand that truly effective negotiations can only be at the level of leaders. Currently, our representatives are preparing at least one more exchange with Russia – and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold a new meeting of representatives in Turkey - Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that the agenda of the meeting for Ukraine is clear – the return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a meeting of leaders.

I ask you to inform the countries of your stay about the necessity of precisely such a negotiation approach, precisely such an agenda, and to provide Ukraine with the necessary political support - Zelenskyy urged.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting for next week.

Independent Türkce reported that the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week.

Media stated that negotiations could take place on July 23-24.