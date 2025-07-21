$41.750.12
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8134 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders at a new meeting with Russia in Turkey. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold this meeting.

Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, during a new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders. Zelenskyy announced this during his speech to participants of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic institutions "From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Strength," as reported by UNN.

We need more dynamism in negotiations to end the war. This is a difficult area. And we all understand that truly effective negotiations can only be at the level of leaders. Currently, our representatives are preparing at least one more exchange with Russia – and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold a new meeting of representatives in Turkey 

- Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that the agenda of the meeting for Ukraine is clear – the return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a meeting of leaders.

I ask you to inform the countries of your stay about the necessity of precisely such a negotiation approach, precisely such an agenda, and to provide Ukraine with the necessary political support 

- Zelenskyy urged.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting for next week. 

Independent Türkce reported that the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul this week.

Media stated that negotiations could take place on July 23-24.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
