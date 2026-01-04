Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the country

Democratic lawmakers in the US have stated that the Donald Trump administration misled them regarding its true intentions in Venezuela. According to senators, during secret briefings in November and December 2025, high-ranking officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, assured Congress that there were no plans for military intervention or regime change in Caracas. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reported that he was repeatedly assured of the exclusively anti-drug nature of operations in the Caribbean. However, the night assault on Caracas, the capture of Nicolas Maduro, and Trump's subsequent statement about Venezuela coming under direct US control proved otherwise.

They assured me they weren't doing this. It is clear that the administration was not forthright with the American people and their representatives. - Schumer emphasized.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island added that the White House had not provided any plan for how the US intended to govern the country, and how much this occupation would cost the budget. He reminded that history already has many examples of the price that has to be paid for attempts to govern other countries by force.

Senate Vote and Republican Stance

Next week, the Senate plans to vote on a resolution that would block further military action in Venezuela without direct congressional authorization. Specifically, Senator Tim Kaine stated that the administration violated the Constitution by initiating a full-scale war without the approval of lawmakers.

Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against Havana

Donald Trump himself, during a press conference on Saturday, explained the secrecy of the operation by fears of information leaks from Congress. In contrast, most Republicans supported the president's actions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune called Maduro's capture "the first step towards justice," and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart hinted that Cuba and Nicaragua could be the next targets.

Despite the celebrations of Trump's supporters, Democrats and some Republicans express concern about the prospect of introducing ground troops, which could drag the US into another protracted war on foreign territory.

