Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the country

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 3, 07:16 PM • 9936 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 25635 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 31348 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 33552 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 52264 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 73632 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 65748 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85625 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47410 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 75471 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.2m/s
73%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Electricity supply restored in parts of Mykolaiv Oblast: 6,000 subscribers still without powerJanuary 3, 03:58 PM • 4174 views
In Kyiv, three bus routes will change on January 4: the reason has become knownPhotoJanuary 3, 04:22 PM • 6102 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhotoJanuary 3, 04:37 PM • 24033 views
"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrestPhotoJanuary 3, 04:55 PM • 5810 views
EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international lawJanuary 3, 05:17 PM • 4810 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 66908 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 85797 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 98618 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235146 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165787 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
New York City
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos10:58 PM • 1122 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 59329 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 69191 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 67085 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165787 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Eurofighter Typhoon

Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

American Democrats accuse the Trump administration of misleading them about its true intentions in Venezuela, stating that they were promised no military intervention. Senators are demanding a plan from the White House for governing the country after a night assault on Caracas and the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the country

Democratic lawmakers in the US have stated that the Donald Trump administration misled them regarding its true intentions in Venezuela. According to senators, during secret briefings in November and December 2025, high-ranking officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, assured Congress that there were no plans for military intervention or regime change in Caracas. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reported that he was repeatedly assured of the exclusively anti-drug nature of operations in the Caribbean. However, the night assault on Caracas, the capture of Nicolas Maduro, and Trump's subsequent statement about Venezuela coming under direct US control proved otherwise.

They assured me they weren't doing this. It is clear that the administration was not forthright with the American people and their representatives.

- Schumer emphasized.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island added that the White House had not provided any plan for how the US intended to govern the country, and how much this occupation would cost the budget. He reminded that history already has many examples of the price that has to be paid for attempts to govern other countries by force.

Senate Vote and Republican Stance

Next week, the Senate plans to vote on a resolution that would block further military action in Venezuela without direct congressional authorization. Specifically, Senator Tim Kaine stated that the administration violated the Constitution by initiating a full-scale war without the approval of lawmakers.

Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against Havana04.01.26, 02:51 • 446 views

Donald Trump himself, during a press conference on Saturday, explained the secrecy of the operation by fears of information leaks from Congress. In contrast, most Republicans supported the president's actions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune called Maduro's capture "the first step towards justice," and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart hinted that Cuba and Nicaragua could be the next targets.

Despite the celebrations of Trump's supporters, Democrats and some Republicans express concern about the prospect of introducing ground troops, which could drag the US into another protracted war on foreign territory. 

Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture03.01.26, 17:51 • 25640 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Marco Rubio
Cuba
Democratic Party (United States)
United States Senate
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
United States