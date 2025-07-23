Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million

The Pentagon and the US State Department have approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine totaling $322 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the US Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Details

It is noted that the first package includes HAWK Phase III anti-aircraft systems and their maintenance. The second provides for equipment for the repair and maintenance of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions. Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local support capabilities to maintain high operational performance for US-provided vehicles and weapon systems. - the statement says.

It is indicated that improved maintenance and repair capabilities will directly contribute to combat effectiveness through a more resilient and faster repair cycle, which will increase overall operational performance with reduced logistical and financial burden.

Ukraine will have no difficulty implementing these goods and services into its armed forces - emphasized the Agency.

At the same time, they noted that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

"The implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Ukraine. This proposed sale will not have an adverse impact on US defense readiness," the Pentagon summarized.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the US Congress with a call to preserve and strengthen leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people. The appeal concerns the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for peace, security, and freedom.

