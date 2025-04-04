$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13526 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23813 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62048 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120198 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388262 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308188 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213295 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243995 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254984 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128203 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209419 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388262 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252575 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308188 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1398 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12351 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42578 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70668 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56544 views
Exclusive

“The pride of the Russian defense industry": Ukrainian military destroyed Russian T-90M tanks worth more than $200 million

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed about 100 Russian T-90M Proryv-3 tanks. The defense forces have also captured at least 7 such tanks, including trophies from the Kursk region.

War • December 13, 08:08 AM • 174631 views

Defense Ministry confirms strike on Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.

War • June 28, 05:28 PM • 32765 views

New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

War • May 10, 05:49 PM • 100537 views

47th Brigade showed terrifying footage of destruction of enemy armored vehicles in Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Independent Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian armoured vehicles that were used to transport infantry in the Avdeevskoe direction.

War • March 7, 03:19 PM • 25925 views

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade showed how to destroy the occupiers using Bradley and attack UAVs in the Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a group of Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones, as evidenced by footage posted on their Telegram channel.

War • March 3, 07:28 AM • 30015 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector

The Ukrainian military defeated an elite Russian assault group in Avdiivka using attack drones and Bradley fighting vehicles, halting the enemy's advance.

War • March 1, 07:46 PM • 27766 views

The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with weapons by transferring them to Greece with the understanding that Greece will then transfer some of its surplus weapons to Ukraine.

War • January 31, 10:09 AM • 22964 views