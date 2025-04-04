M2 Bradley

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed about 100 Russian T-90M Proryv-3 tanks. The defense forces have also captured at least 7 such tanks, including trophies from the Kursk region.
The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied
Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.
The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery
ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.
Soldiers of the 47th Independent Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian armoured vehicles that were used to transport infantry in the
Avdeevskoe direction.
The United States plans to provide Ukraine with weapons by transferring them to Greece with the understanding that Greece will
then transfer some of its surplus weapons to Ukraine.