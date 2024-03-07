47th Brigade showed terrifying footage of destruction of enemy armored vehicles in Avdiivka sector

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2598 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 12706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21682 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155882 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165157 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247651 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153429 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 12706 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164035 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136445 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155882 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148314 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19092 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20187 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42161 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

47th Brigade showed terrifying footage of destruction of enemy armored vehicles in Avdiivka sector

Kyiv

 25925 views

Soldiers of the 47th Independent Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian armoured vehicles that were used to transport infantry in the Avdeevskoe direction.

47th Brigade showed terrifying footage of destruction of enemy armored vehicles in Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed a video of the destruction of armored vehicles used by the Russian army leadership to transport infantry.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade have once again destroyed the occupiers' armored vehicles, which the Russian command uses mainly for infantry transportation.

- the Armed Forces informs.

It is noted that "Russian invaders in the Avdiivka sector are attacking incessantly: in the morning, during the day, and at night.

But Ukrainian defenders are crushing them.  

The Russians themselves still can't realize that this is a one-way ticket. As soon as the assault group lands, the soldiers of the 47th Brigade smash the Russians to pieces.

- the post reads.

Recall

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a group of Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones, as evidenced by the footage posted on their Telegram channel.

In the village of Myrolyubivka , Kherson region, a 60-year-old man riding a tractor hit a Russian mine, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
M2 Bradley
Bundestag
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Kherson
