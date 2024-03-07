47th Brigade showed terrifying footage of destruction of enemy armored vehicles in Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed a video of the destruction of armored vehicles used by the Russian army leadership to transport infantry.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade have once again destroyed the occupiers' armored vehicles, which the Russian command uses mainly for infantry transportation. - the Armed Forces informs.

It is noted that "Russian invaders in the Avdiivka sector are attacking incessantly: in the morning, during the day, and at night.

But Ukrainian defenders are crushing them.

The Russians themselves still can't realize that this is a one-way ticket. As soon as the assault group lands, the soldiers of the 47th Brigade smash the Russians to pieces. - the post reads.

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a group of Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones, as evidenced by the footage posted on their Telegram channel.

