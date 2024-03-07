The Bundestag will try again next week to vote on the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine

The opposition CDU/CSU faction will submit a resolution to the German parliament to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles. It is planned to vote on it next week, said the first parliamentary secretary of the opposition CDU/CSU parliamentary faction Torsten Fry, reports UNN with reference to Rheinische Post.

The CDU/CSU parliamentary faction will put the Taurus procurement issue to a roll call vote in the Bundestag next session week. Parliament must take the initiative - said Torsten Fry.

The document, which is at the disposal of the publication, calls on the German government to "finally and without delay fulfill Ukraine's request for the supply of Taurus cruise missiles from the available Bundeswehr stocks to the maximum extent possible.

Many members of the coalition are said to disagree with Chancellor Scholz and consider his decision against the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine to be factually incorrect. In its new proposal, the CDU/CSU also calls for training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of the Taurus weapon system and "if necessary, counteract obstacles to the transfer of classified information through appropriate cooperation with the German defense industry.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.