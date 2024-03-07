$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 78074 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54136 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182505 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 225238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250255 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156146 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371858 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Bundestag will try again next week to vote on the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26459 views

Next week, the opposition CDU/CSU faction will submit a resolution to the German parliament to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles from the Bundeswehr arsenal.

The Bundestag will try again next week to vote on the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine

The opposition CDU/CSU faction will submit a resolution to the German parliament to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles. It is planned to vote on it next week,  said the first parliamentary secretary of the opposition CDU/CSU parliamentary faction Torsten Fry, reports UNN with reference to Rheinische Post.

 The CDU/CSU parliamentary faction will put the Taurus procurement issue to a roll call vote in the Bundestag next session week. Parliament must take the initiative

- said Torsten Fry.

 The document, which is at the disposal of the publication, calls on the German government to "finally and without delay fulfill Ukraine's request for the supply of Taurus cruise missiles from the available Bundeswehr stocks to the maximum extent possible.

Many members of the coalition are said to disagree with Chancellor Scholz and consider his decision against the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine to be factually incorrect. In its new proposal, the CDU/CSU also calls for training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of the Taurus weapon system and "if necessary, counteract obstacles to the transfer of classified information through appropriate cooperation with the German defense industry.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

