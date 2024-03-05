Invaders shelled Nikopol with Uragan MLRS at night

At night, the Russian military shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovs'k region with Uragan MLRS, there were no casualties. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .



Last night, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with Uragan MLRS. It's over. No one was killed or injured, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in other towns and villages of Nikopol district, as well as in the whole region, there were no hostile attacks.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , the losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 419,020 people, 6657 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.